AIR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.89, changing hands as high as $62.04 per share. AAR Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.06 per share, with $73.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.