AIR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.38, changing hands as high as $59.54 per share. AAR Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.06 per share, with $73.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.32.
