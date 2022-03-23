Air Liquide's ADVANCE Strategic Plan For 2025 Projects Growth In Margin, Sales

(RTTNews) - French gas supplier Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) announced its new strategic plan for 2025, ADVANCE, aiming mainly to deliver a strong financial performance, and to decarbonize the planet by pursuing its CO2 emission reduction targets.

The company also plans to invest in the markets of the future.

The company projects an acceleration in sales growth reaching a pace of 5 to 6% on average per year, and a return on capital employed or ROCE of more than 10% starting from 2023.

Operating margin is expected to improve by more than 160 basis points over 4 years to 2025, with a dynamic pricing policy, regular efficiencies and an active management of portfolio of activities.

Investment decisions will be increased to reach about 16 billion euros over the 2022-2025 period, half of the industrial investments will be in energy transition. On average, the annual amount of industrial decisions increases by 45%.

The company also projects a reduction of CO2 emissions in absolute terms starting around 2025.

Air Liquide aims to reduce by a third its emissions by 2035 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while supporting its customers in their decarbonization process.

Benoît Potier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With ADVANCE, financial performance as well as environmental and societal performances are combined in our objectives. For Air Liquide, building the future means delivering strong financial results, as it is a condition to our durability and our ability to invest for the future ; but it also means to act as a leader in decarbonization of the industry, to promote progress through technological innovation and to act for all."

