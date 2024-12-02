Air Liquide upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Air Liquide (AIQUY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of EUR 195, up from EUR 161. The macro outlook remains mixed for the European chemicals with added uncertainty from potential Trump tariffs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the earnings momentum is likely to be negative in the near-term and prefers a “balanced view between higher quality/compounders and cyclical names in the sector.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AIQUY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.