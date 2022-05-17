Air Liquide, Toyota, CaetanoBus Sign MoU To Develop Hydrogen Mobility In Europe

(RTTNews) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) announced Tuesday its agreement with Toyota Motor Europe, affiliated to Japanese automajor Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), and Portuguese bus manufacturer CaetanoBus to develop integrated hydrogen solutions in Europe.

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU for the partnership, which will include infrastructure development and vehicle fleets, to accelerate the expansion of hydrogen mobility for both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

Initial focus will be on buses, light commercial vehicles and cars, with the further aim to accelerate the heavy-duty truck segment.

The deal reflects the partners' ambition to contribute to decarbonizing transport and accelerate the development of local hydrogen ecosystems for multiple mobility applications.

The companies will address the entire value chain of hydrogen mobility, from renewable or low-carbon hydrogen production, distribution and refueling infrastructure to the deployment of different vehicle segments.

They will offer the infrastructure and refueling stations, as well as integrated vehicle offers (leasing and service) to customers such as taxi companies, fleet operators, local authorities, and others.

