Air Liquide sees stronger 2022 estimates with inflation-adapted pricing

French industrial gases company Air Liquide forecast on Wednesday a bigger profit for 2022, as it implements higher pricing to offset the effects of inflation.

The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, anticipates further improving its operating margin this year and reported a better-than-expected rise in core profit.

Air Liquide posted a 12.7% jump in full-year recurring operating income, on a comparable basis, at 4.16 billion euros ($4.72 billion), above analysts' 4.09 billion euros forecast.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

