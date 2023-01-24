Markets

Air Liquide, Sasol Sign PPAs With Enel Green Power For Supply Of Renewable Power To Secunda Site

January 24, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and Sasol (SSL) have signed two Power Purchase Agreements with Enel Green Power for the long-term supply of renewable power to Sasol's Secunda site, in South Africa. The PPAs will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of the Secunda site.

Two local majority owned wind projects will be created by Enel Green Power, Enel Group subsidiary. The 220 MW wind powered renewable electricity production capacity is scheduled to be operational in 2025.

The PPAs are the first results of the Request for Proposal process launched jointly by Air Liquide and Sasol in April, 2021, for the procurement of a total capacity of 900 MW of renewable energy.

