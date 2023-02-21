Markets

Air Liquide, Sasol Enter PPAs With TotalEnergies For Supply Of Renewable Power To Secunda Site

February 21, 2023 — 04:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and Sasol (SSL) have signed two Power Purchase Agreements with TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner Mulilo for the long-term supply of a total capacity of 260 MW of renewable power to Sasol's Secunda site, in South Africa, where Air Liquide operates oxygen production site.

TotalEnergies and Mulilo will create one local majority owned wind project with a capacity of 140 MW and one local majority owned solar project with a capacity of 120 MW. The projects are scheduled to be operational in 2025.

