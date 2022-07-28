Air Liquide sales beat forecasts on higher prices

Adds more details

July 28 (Reuters) - French industrial gases group Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Thursday beat expectations for half-year sales, helped by its core Gas & Services division as well as through higher pricing.

The company also confirmed its 2022 outlook.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals reported half-year sales of 14.2 billion euros ($14.49 billion), slightly ahead of the 14.09 billion euro average analyst forecast in a company-provided consensus.

Natural gas prices have soared as a consequence of lower supplies from Russia to Europe. Air Liquide, which uses natural gas at its production units, said it has been able to tackle inflation through higher pricing, particularly in its Industrial Merchant and Electronics divisions.

"In Industrial Merchant ... dynamic price management allowed the group to transfer the increase in costs, while in Large Industries, the increase in energy prices is contractually passed on to customers," Chief Executive François Jackow said in a statement.

Gas & Services, responsible for 96% of Air Liquide's sales, had sales growth in all its geographies, enjoying strong growth particularly in Asia, the company said.

Air Liquide confirmed its outlook for the year, namely an increase in operating margin as well as recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Elitsa Gadeva; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

