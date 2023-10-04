Air Liquide S.A - ADR (AIQUY) Price Target Increased by 12.34% to 56.59

The average one-year price target for Air Liquide S.A - ADR (OTC:AIQUY) has been revised to 56.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.34% from the prior estimate of 50.37 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.45 to a high of 76.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.07% from the latest reported closing price of 33.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Liquide S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIQUY is 0.23%, a decrease of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 1,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 5.36% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 134K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 8.85% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 4.30% over the last quarter.

