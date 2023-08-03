Air Liquide S.A - ADR (AIQUY) Price Target Decreased by 5.85% to 50.09

The average one-year price target for Air Liquide S.A - ADR (OTC:AIQUY) has been revised to 50.09 / share. This is an decrease of 5.85% from the prior estimate of 53.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.86 to a high of 73.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.43% from the latest reported closing price of 35.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Liquide S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIQUY is 0.27%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 1,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 5.38% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 134K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIQUY by 13.03% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

