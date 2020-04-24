Air Liquide Q1 Sales Down; Sees FY20 Net Profit Close To FY19 Level

(RTTNews) - French industrial gases provider Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported that its first-quarter group revenue totaled 5.37 billion euros, down 1.3 percent from last year, mainly due to major negative energy impact amid COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable sales were up 0.6 percent.

Gas & Services revenue fell 0.9 percent from last year to 5.19 billion euros, and Engineering & Construction revenues fell 43.2 percent impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Markets & Technologies revenue grew 14.4 percent.

Healthcare, which has played a major role in the fight against COVID-19, posted 9.9 percent growth. Electronics also enjoyed very solid growth of 3.6 percent.

The company said the first quarter showed modest growth despite the gradual spread of Covid-19 around the world beginning in January and the implementation of business continuity plans by nearly all Group entities.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, Air Liquide said it is nonetheless confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver net profit close to the 2019 level, at constant exchange rates.

The company said the 2020 net profit as published should increase provided that the Schülke divestiture project is completed within the year. 2020 recurring net profit should be close to 2019 recurring net profit at constant exchange rates.

