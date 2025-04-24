Air Liquide Q1 Comparable Sales Up 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its Group revenue was at 7.03 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025, representing comparable growth of 1.7%. The Group's published sales increased by 5.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

François Jackow, CEO of Air Liquide Group, stated: "Sales in our Gas & Services businesses, which represent 97% of Group sales, were up 1.8% on a comparable basis. In particular, sales increased by 3.6% and 5.3%, respectively, in the areas of Electronics and Healthcare. Electronics is driven by the rapid development of artificial intelligence, while the activity in Healthcare follows a dynamic that is distinct from economic developments in the industrial sector."

For 2025, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.