Air Liquide posts FY profit beat, hits margin targets early

Credit: REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

February 20, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by Olivier Cherfan and Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - French industrial gases firm Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Tuesday posted better than expected full-year operating profit and said it already reached the 2025 margin targets it previously announced as part of its strategic plans.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said its recurring operating income for the period rose 11.4% on a comparable basis to 5.07 billion euros ($5.46 billion), above the 5.02 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Vara Research.

"We have practically reached, in two years, the margin ambition targeted for 2025 as part of our ADVANCE strategic plan," CEO François Jackow said in a statement.

Air Liquide in March 2022 unveiled a strategic plan for 2022-2025, targeting yearly sales growth of 5% to 6% and a return on capital employed of more than 10% from 2023.

