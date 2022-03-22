Air Liquide plans to triple hydrogen turnover by 2035

Contributors
Kate Entringer Reuters
Olivier Cherfan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French industrial gases company Air Liquide on Tuesday said it plans to at least triple its hydrogen turnover to reach more than 6 billion euros ($6.58 billion) by 2035, as it presented its new mid-term targets.

March 22 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Tuesday said it plans to at least triple its hydrogen turnover to reach more than 6 billion euros ($6.58 billion) by 2035, as it presented its new mid-term targets.

The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, also forecast sales to grow 5% to 6% on average per year up to 2025.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((kate.entringer@thomsonreuters.com; olivier.cherfan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters