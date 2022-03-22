Air Liquide plans to triple hydrogen turnover by 2035

March 22 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Tuesday said it plans to at least triple its hydrogen turnover to reach more than 6 billion euros ($6.58 billion) by 2035, as it presented its new mid-term targets.

The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, also forecast sales to grow 5% to 6% on average per year up to 2025.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((kate.entringer@thomsonreuters.com; olivier.cherfan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.