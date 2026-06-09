Air Liquide Invests EUR 200M to Support SK hynix AI Memory Expansion

Air Liquide S.A. AIQUY recently announced a major strategic investment in South Korea to support the advanced AI memory chip expansion plans of SK hynix. The French industrial gases leader signed a long-term contract with SK hynix and will invest nearly €200 million (roughly $233 million) in infrastructure supporting the production of next-generation High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) chips, a critical component used in Artificial Intelligence servers and accelerators.

Air Liquide will build and operate a state-of-the-art nitrogen production unit to supply SK hynix’s new P&T7 packaging and testing facility in Cheongju, South Korea. The facility is dedicated to advanced packaging of HBM chips and is expected to begin operations in late 2027.

Air Liquide will provide high-purity nitrogen, compressed air and other specialty gases required for semiconductor manufacturing, where even microscopic contamination can affect chip performance.

The project is particularly significant because HBM chips have become the backbone of AI infrastructure. Demand for these memory products has surged as companies expand production of AI accelerators used in data centers worldwide. SK hynix is currently one of the world's leading HBM suppliers and has been aggressively expanding capacity to meet AI-driven demand.

The investment also highlights the strategic importance of Air Liquide's recent acquisition of South Korean industrial gas company DIG Airgas. The SK hynix contract was one of the first major successes resulting from the acquisition. By combining Air Liquide's expertise in ultra-high-purity gases with DIG Airgas' local infrastructure and customer relationships, the company has strengthened its position in South Korea's semiconductor ecosystem.

Shares of AIQUY are down 1.7% over the past year against the industry’s 3% growth.

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AIQUY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AIQUY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR, and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $14.84 per share, implying a 92.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 3.62%.

The consensus estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Liquide (AIQUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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