Air Liquide holds less than 1% of French artificial heartmaker Carmat

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air Liquide AIRP.PA holds less than 1% of the capital of troubled French artificial heart maker Carmat ALCAR.PA, the industrial gases company said.

Carmat warned late Monday that supply issues meant it would miss its full-year sales target and it could run out of cash by the end of October, sending its shares down 27% on Tuesday.

Air Liquide said in response to Reuters questions its Carmat holding is held through its Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD) which was set up in 2013.

"ALIAD entered the capital of Carmat in April 2014, in the frame of ALIAD strategy to develop industrial partnerships between technology companies and the Air Liquide Group, in 3 sectors: Climate tech, Healthtech and Digital," the company said.

Air Liquide declined to comment when asked by Reuters whether it would participate in any Carmat fundraising.

Airbus AIR.PA, the biggest shareholder in Carmat, said on Wednesday it was aware of Carmat's financial difficulties but did not say whether it would support a possible fundraising.

The world's largest planemaker also said it had invested around 50 million euros ($52.53 million) in Carmat.

($1 = 0.9518 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

