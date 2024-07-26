News & Insights

Air Liquide H1 Recurring Net Profit Rises; Sales Up 2.6% On Comparable Basis

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported first half net profit, Group share, of 1.68 billion euros, down 2.4% as published from last year. Basic earnings per share was 2.92 euros, a decline of 2.3%. Net profit recurring, Group share, was 1.68 billion euros, up 3.3% on a reported basis. Recurring net earnings per share were up 3.2%.

Revenue was 13.38 billion euros compared to 13.98 billion euros last year. Published sales were down 4.3%. Revenue was up 2.6% on a comparable basis.

In 2024, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.

