Air Liquide H1 Profit Rises; Sales Up 1.8% On Comparable Basis

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide reported first half net profit - Group share - of 1.8 billion euros, an increase of 7.2% on a reported basis and up 7.9% excluding the currency impact. Net earnings per share was 3.12 euros per share, an increase of 6.8% compared to the first half of 2024. Recurring net profit - Group share was at 1.84 billion euros, a reported increase of 9.6% and up 10.3% excluding the currency impact. Recurring net earnings per share were up 9.2% from prior year.

Group revenue was at 13.72 billion euros in the first half of 2025, a comparable growth of 1.8% compared to the first half of 2024. Published sales increased by 2.6%. Gas & Services revenue was 13.31 billion euros in the first half, an increase of 1.8% on a comparable basis. The published revenue increased 4.0% in the first half of 2025.

The Group confirmed its ability to further increase operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates in 2025.

