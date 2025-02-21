Air Liquide FY24 Net Profit Rises; Comparable Revenue Growth At 2.6%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported net profit, Group share, of 3.31 billion euros in 2024, a growth of 7.4% as published and an increase of 15.0% excluding the currency impact. Earnings per share was 5.74 euros, up 7.3%. Net profit recurring, Group share, was 3.47 billion euros, up 4.4% as published and an increase of 11.5% excluding the currency impact. It increased by 5.2% excluding the currency impact and excluding Argentina's contribution. Group revenue was at 27.06 billion euros in 2024, a comparable growth of 2.6%.

For 2025, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.

