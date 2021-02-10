Markets

Air Liquide FY20 Operating Income Recurring Rises On Comparable Basis; Revenue Down 1.3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its net profit (Group share) amounted to 2.435 billion euros in 2020, an increase of 8.6% as published and up 11.2% excluding the currency impact. Net earnings per share was 5.16 euros, up 8.5%. Operating income recurring was 3.79 billion euros, as published down 0.1%, but up 3.6% on a comparable basis.

For 2020, Group revenue was 20.48 billion euros, down 1.3% on a comparable basis from prior year. Group revenue as published was down 6.5% due to negative currency.

At the next Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of 2.75 euros per share, up 1.9% from prior year.

