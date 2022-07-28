Air Liquide confirms 2022 outlook, sales slightly above expectations

Contributors
Olivier Sorgho Reuters
Elitsa Gadeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIDGET BENNETT

French industrial gases group Air Liquide on Thursday beat expectations for half-year sales, while it also reiterated its 2022 guidance.

July 28 (Reuters) - French industrial gases group Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Thursday beat expectations for half-year sales, while it also reiterated its 2022 guidance.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, posted sales of 14.2 billion euros ($14.49 billion) in the half-year, slightly beating the 14.09 billion euro average analyst forecast from a company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Elitsa Gadeva; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com Elitsa.Gadeva@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters