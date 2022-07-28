Air Liquide confirms 2022 outlook, sales slightly above expectations

July 28 (Reuters) - French industrial gases group Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Thursday beat expectations for half-year sales, while it also reiterated its 2022 guidance.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, posted sales of 14.2 billion euros ($14.49 billion) in the half-year, slightly beating the 14.09 billion euro average analyst forecast from a company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Elitsa Gadeva; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

