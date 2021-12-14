Air Liquide, CNH Industrial's Unit IVECO To Develop Hydrogen Heavy-duty Mobility In Europe

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK), a gases, technologies and services company, Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, to develop hydrogen for mobility in Europe.

The partnership will leverage Air Liquide's expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to distribution, and IVECO's legacy as a provider of advanced, clean sustainable transport solutions.

The companies will use their means and resources to study the roll-out of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric long-haul trucks. They will also deploy a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refuelling stations along the main trans-European transport corridors.

In parallel, both companies will jointly promote initiatives to encourage hydrogen mobility by involving all stakeholders along the entire value-chain.

The partnership is in line with the companies' ongoing collaboration in the HyAMMED project in the South of France to develop the first European fleet of fuel-cell electric 44 tonnes trucks.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, a member of the Executive Committee, supervising Hydrogen activities, said, "Hydrogen can significantly contribute to reducing emissions of the transportation sector as it is particularly well suited for long-haul heavy-duty vehicles. …In line with its sustainability objectives, Air Liquide acts in favor of the development of hydrogen ecosystems and contributes to the emergence of a low-carbon society."

