Air Liquide Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AIQUY

In trading on Friday, shares of Air Liquide (Symbol: AIQUY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.74, changing hands as low as $33.70 per share. Air Liquide shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIQUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIQUY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.9025 per share, with $36.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.