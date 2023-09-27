Air Liquide Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AIQUY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Air Liquide (Symbol: AIQUY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.41, changing hands as low as $33.18 per share. Air Liquide shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIQUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIQUY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.1101 per share, with $36.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.24.
