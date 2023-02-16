Air Liquide annual revenue slightly below consensus

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA reported on Thursday annual sales slightly short of consensus.

The results were hit by high energy prices, although still remaining resilient thanks to a broad presence in different geographies and the company's ability to adapt to the challenging environment.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals posted sales of 29.93 billion euros ($32.04 billion) in 2022, slightly below the 29.96 billion euros ($32.08 billion) average forecast from a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((andrey.sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.