Air Liquide annual revenue slightly below consensus

Credit: REUTERS/BRIDGET BENNETT

February 16, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA reported on Thursday annual sales slightly short of consensus.

The results were hit by high energy prices, although still remaining resilient thanks to a broad presence in different geographies and the company's ability to adapt to the challenging environment.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals posted sales of 29.93 billion euros ($32.04 billion) in 2022, slightly below the 29.96 billion euros ($32.08 billion) average forecast from a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((andrey.sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.