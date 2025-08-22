Air Liquide Announces Acquisition Of DIG Airgas

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide has signed a binding agreement with Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund 2, for the acquisition of DIG Airgas in South Korea. DIG Airgas is a prominent industrial gas player in South Korea with 60 plants and 220 kilometers of pipeline networks. The proposed transaction values DIG Airgas at an enterprise value of 2.85 billion euros.

DIG Airgas business portfolio includes operations in all major industrial basins, supplying essential industrial gases to key customers across various sectors, including key Electronics players and Korean industrial leaders.

