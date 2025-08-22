Markets

Air Liquide Announces Acquisition Of DIG Airgas

August 22, 2025 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide has signed a binding agreement with Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund 2, for the acquisition of DIG Airgas in South Korea. DIG Airgas is a prominent industrial gas player in South Korea with 60 plants and 220 kilometers of pipeline networks. The proposed transaction values DIG Airgas at an enterprise value of 2.85 billion euros.

DIG Airgas business portfolio includes operations in all major industrial basins, supplying essential industrial gases to key customers across various sectors, including key Electronics players and Korean industrial leaders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIQUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.