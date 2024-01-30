Air Liquide and TotalEnergies to develop hydrogen fuelling stations for trucks

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Air Liquide AIRP.PA and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Tuesday announced the creation of a joint venture to develop hydrogen fuelling stations across Europe for heavy duty trucks.

The JV – called TEAL Mobility – aims to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade, and will operate around 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and Germany from 2024, they said.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho)

