Air Liquide and TotalEnergies to develop hydrogen fuelling stations for trucks

January 30, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Air Liquide AIRP.PA and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Tuesday announced the creation of a joint venture to develop hydrogen fuelling stations across Europe for heavy duty trucks.

The JV – called TEAL Mobility – aims to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade, and will operate around 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and Germany from 2024, they said.

