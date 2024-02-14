Air Liquide (AIQUY), Statkraft Team Up on Poland Decarbonization

Air Liquide AIQUY entered into a long-term Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Air Liquide as it seeks innovative financial avenues to advance its decarbonization and sustainability goals.

By engaging in Power Purchase Agreements to source renewable energies, Air Liquide aims to achieve a 33% reduction of scope 1 & 2 absolute CO2 emissions by 2035 and ultimately attain carbon neutrality by 2050, in alignment with its ADVANCE strategic plan objectives.

The contract provides for the issue of renewable energy certificates from Polish wind farms, which are tied to newly installed renewable production capacity. This initiative is projected to lower Air Liquide's CO2 emissions by 38,000 tons per year and assist Polish customers in decarbonizing their operations through the use of industrial gases with lower carbon footprints. The agreement supports Poland's objective of achieving a minimum 23% share of renewable energies in final energy consumption by 2030.

A Virtual PPA, also referred to as a Financial PPA, represents an innovative transaction where a fixed price is exchanged for a variable price and renewable energy certificates. Such agreements benefit both renewable electricity producers and industrial consumers in the long term, providing income security for sellers and cost stability for buyers.

Air Liquide stressed the importance of this Financial PPA, considering it a pioneering venture for the company. It has emphasized the dedication and ingenuity across all its business and finance teams in striving to achieve climate objectives. Air Liquide suggested the possibility of engaging in more contracts of a similar nature in the future.

At the core of Air Liquide's strategy lies the initiative to take action today while preparing for the future. Through its ADVANCE strategic plan for 2025, the company aims for comprehensive global performance, integrating financial and extra-financial dimensions. With a focus on new markets, resilience, innovation, and technological expertise, Air Liquide develops solutions that contribute to climate and energy transition, particularly emphasizing hydrogen while also advancing in healthcare, digital and high-tech domains.

Shares of Air Liquide have gained 15.1% in the past year compared with a 19.4% fall of the industry.



Air Liquide currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

