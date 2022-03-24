Air Liquide (AIQUY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Air Liquide (Symbol: AIQUY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.24, changing hands as high as $34.85 per share. Air Liquide shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIQUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIQUY's low point in its 52 week range is $29.8199 per share, with $36.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.85.

