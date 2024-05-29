Air Liquide (AIQUY) Issues Green Bond for Low-Carbon Initiatives

Air Liquide AIQUY successfully issued a new €500-million green bond, reinforcing its commitment to growth and sustainable development. The proceeds from this issuance are likely to be used to finance or refinance key energy transition and sustainable projects, focusing on low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture and low-carbon air gases. This new issuance confirms Air Liquide's position as a consistent ESG issuer following its inaugural green bond issue in 2021.

This transaction, which attracted significant investor interest, was executed under the Group's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The 10-year bond, yielding 3.466%, raises €500 million, enabling Air Liquide to support its long-term growth with highly-competitive financial conditions. The bond issue will be rated ‘A’ by Standard & Poor’s and Scope Ratings and ‘A2’ by Moody’s.

Air Liquide Price and Consensus

Air Liquide price-consensus-chart | Air Liquide Quote

The success of this second green bond issuance demonstrates investors’ confidence in Air Liquide’s ability to implement technologies and pioneer projects that drive decarbonization for its operations and customers. This aligns with the company’s ADVANCE strategic plan, which integrates financial and extra-financial performance. Air Liquide's expertise in low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture and low-carbon air gases significantly contributes to the transition to a low-carbon society.

Focusing on present actions and future preparations is central to Air Liquide’s strategy. Through its ADVANCE strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide aims for a holistic performance that blends financial and non-financial aspects. Positioned in emerging markets, the company leverages its resilient business model, innovative capabilities and technological expertise to develop solutions that address climate and energy transitions, particularly in hydrogen, while also advancing healthcare, digital and high-tech sectors.

Shares of Air Liquide have gained 14.8% in the past year compared with a 3.3% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Air Liquide currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ATI Inc. ATI, eachsporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Ecolab Inc. ECL carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 150.2% in the past year.

ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 8.34%, on average. The stock has surged 77.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has moved up in the past 30 days. ECL beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 1.3%, on average. The stock has rallied nearly 38% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Liquide (AIQUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.