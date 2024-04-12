Air Liquide (AIQUY) Expands Biomethane Production in U.S.

L'Air Liquide S.A. AIQUY is expanding its presence in the U.S. biomethane market with the construction of two new production units in Center Township, Pennsylvania, and Holland Township, Michigan. These units will treat waste from dairy farms and will produce biogas in an anaerobic digester from manure feedstock. The aim is to contribute to a low-carbon society by adopting a circular economy approach in waste management.

The two production units will have a combined capacity of producing 74 GWh of biogas annually. Waste from dairy farms will be processed in anaerobic digesters to generate biogas, and the digested waste will be returned to the farms for their needs, promoting a circular economy model. Air Liquide's proprietary gas separation membrane technology will then purify the biogas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), which will be injected into the natural gas grid.

Air Liquide has established expertise across the entire biomethane value chain, from biogas production to purification into biomethane (also known as RNG) and even compression, liquefaction, storage and transportation to customers. Currently operating 26 biomethane production units globally, Air Liquide has an annual production capacity of about 1.8 TWh.

Air Liquide emphasized its commitment to the U.S. RNG market and its alignment with the strategic plan ADVANCE for 2025. This plan integrates growth with sustainability goals, with biomethane being one of the solutions to support the decarbonization efforts in the industry and transport sectors.

The company's strategic plan, ADVANCE for 2025, focuses on combining financial and extra-financial dimensions for global performance. Air Liquide aims to leverage its business model, innovation capabilities and technological expertise to develop solutions that contribute to climate and energy transition, particularly in hydrogen, while advancing in healthcare, digital and high technologies sectors.

Shares of Air Liquide have gained 15.6% in the past year compared with a 7.5% fall of the industry.



