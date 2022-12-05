Air Lease's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.31% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AL.PRA was trading at a 4.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.02% in the "Transportation" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AL.PRA shares, versus AL:
Below is a dividend history chart for AL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :
In Monday trading, Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AL) are off about 1.9%.
