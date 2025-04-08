Markets
Air Lease's Aircraft Sales Proceeds Hit $520 Mln In Q1 2025

April 08, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corp. (AL), Tuesday announced business updates for the first quarter of 2025, revealing total aircraft sales proceeds of approximately $520 million.

As of March 31, 2025, the company's fleet comprised of 487 owned aircraft and 57 managed aircraft, with 255 new aircraft on order from Airbus and Boeing set to deliver through 2029.

During the quarter, Air Lease also delivered 14 new aircraft from its orderbook including four Airbus A220s, eight Boeing 737-8s, one Boeing 737-9, and one Boeing 787-10.

In the pre-market hours, Air Lease's stock is trading at $42.37, up 1.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

