(RTTNews) - Aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corporation (AL) Tuesday said it will lease two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to LOT Polish Airlines, which are scheduled to be delivered in mid-2024.

11 Boeing 737-8s and one 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft have already been taken on lease by LOT from ALC.

