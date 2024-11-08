Air Lease Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Air Lease ( (AL) ) is now available.
Air Lease Corporation reported strong Q3 2024 financial results, with $690 million in revenue and $0.82 in diluted earnings per share, driven by fleet expansion and high lease rates despite ongoing aircraft supply constraints. The company purchased 20 new aircraft and sold nine, maintaining a fleet utilization rate of 100%. Looking ahead, Air Lease anticipates receiving $900 million in deliveries in Q4 2024 and remains optimistic about future performance, benefiting from favorable lease rates and a robust sales pipeline.
