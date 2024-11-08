Air Lease Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Air Lease ( (AL) ) is now available.

Air Lease Corporation reported strong Q3 2024 financial results, with $690 million in revenue and $0.82 in diluted earnings per share, driven by fleet expansion and high lease rates despite ongoing aircraft supply constraints. The company purchased 20 new aircraft and sold nine, maintaining a fleet utilization rate of 100%. Looking ahead, Air Lease anticipates receiving $900 million in deliveries in Q4 2024 and remains optimistic about future performance, benefiting from favorable lease rates and a robust sales pipeline.

Find detailed analytics on AL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.