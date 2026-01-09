Air Lease Reports Active Fleet and Sales Strategy in Q4 2025

Air Lease AL advanced its fleet strategy in the fourth quarter of 2025 by taking delivery of 10 new aircraft, reinforcing its focus on modern, fuel-efficient models from Airbus and Boeing. The company invested approximately $920 million during the quarter, with most of the spending concentrated in the second half, reflecting disciplined timing of capital deployment aligned with delivery schedules.

At the same time, Air Lease actively recycled capital by selling 23 aircraft to third-party buyers. These sales generated about $1 billion in proceeds, exceeding quarterly aircraft investments and highlighting management’s ability to capitalize on strong demand in the secondary aircraft market while managing fleet age and composition.

Together, these actions strengthened AL’s financial flexibility and balance-sheet position. By balancing targeted fleet growth with significant asset sales, the company limited net expansion while maintaining a robust order book of 218 aircraft scheduled for delivery through 2031. This positions it to respond effectively to evolving airline demand and market conditions.

Share Price Performance

Driven by such initiatives, the company’s share price has risen 42.5% over the past year period compared with the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 18.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AL’s Zacks Rank

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and Global Ship Lease GSL.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.9%.

Global Ship Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

GSL has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.60% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 16.8%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.