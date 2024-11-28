Air Lease Recent Insider Activity

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 27, Alex Khatibi, EVP at Air Lease (NYSE:AL), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Khatibi executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Air Lease with a total value of $504,012.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Air Lease shares down by 1.0%, trading at $50.71.

Discovering Air Lease: A Closer Look

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. However, it derives its revenue from the Asia region. Its business involves purchasing aircraft from renowned manufacturers such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S and leasing them to airline companies across the world. Its suite of aircraft entails single-aisle narrow-bodied jets and twin-aisle wide-bodied aircraft. The company earns from revenue originates from the renting of flight equipment. Geographically it operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America and Mexico and U.S. and Canada.

Breaking Down Air Lease's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Air Lease displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 28.54%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Air Lease's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.82.

Debt Management: Air Lease's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 11.67 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.09, Air Lease's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 13.83 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Air Lease's Insider Trades.

