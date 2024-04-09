Air Lease Q1 Investment Reaches Around $900 Mln

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corp. (AL), an aircraft leasing company, announced on Tuesday that its first-quarter aircraft investments totaled at around $900 million, with the majority occurring in the second half of the quarter.

For the three-month period, the company delivered 14 new aircraft from ALC's order book including two Airbus A220s, one Airbus A320neo, six Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A350-1000, and four Boeing 737-8s.

The company sold five aircraft to third-party buyers, resulting in aircraft sales proceeds for the quarter of around $240 million.

As of March 31, ALC's fleet was comprised of 472 owned aircraft, 73 managed aircraft, and 320 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.