Air lease profit rises on strong aircraft demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 03, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp AL.N reported a 15% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as airlines look to expand capacity to cater to a strong pent-up travel demand.

The company reported a net profit of $122 million, or $1.10 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $105.9 million, or 95 cents per share, a year ago.

