Air lease profit rises on strong aircraft demand

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp AL.N reported a 15% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as airlines look to expand capacity to cater to a strong pent-up travel demand.

The company reported a net profit of $122 million, or $1.10 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $105.9 million, or 95 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

