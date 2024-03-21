News & Insights

Markets
AL

Air Lease Prices Offering Of EUR 600 Mln Of Senior Notes

March 21, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corporation (AL) has priced its offering of 600 million euros of 3.70 percent senior unsecured medium-term notes due April 15, 2030.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the purchase of commercial aircraft, debt repayment, and others.

The sale of the notes is expected to be closed on March 27.

BBVA, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets, and Societe Generale are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.