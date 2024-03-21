Air Lease Prices Offering Of EUR 600 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corporation (AL) has priced its offering of 600 million euros of 3.70 percent senior unsecured medium-term notes due April 15, 2030.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the purchase of commercial aircraft, debt repayment, and others.

The sale of the notes is expected to be closed on March 27.

BBVA, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets, and Societe Generale are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

