Air Lease Prices Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Medium-term Notes

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corporation (AL), an aircraft leasing company, said that it has priced its public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.100 percent senior unsecured medium-term notes due March 1, 2029.

The sale of the notes is expected to be closed on January 24.

Air Lease intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the purchase of commercial aircraft and the repayment of debt.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

