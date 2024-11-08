Air Lease price target lowered to $54 from $56 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Moshe Orenbuch lowered the firm’s price target on Air Lease (AL) to $54 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said their beat was primarily driven by higher aircraft sales, partially offset by higher interest expense and lower lease revenue.

