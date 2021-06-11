Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Air Lease:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$25b - US$400m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Air Lease has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.2%.

NYSE:AL Return on Capital Employed June 11th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Air Lease's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Air Lease.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Air Lease Tell Us?

In terms of Air Lease's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.2% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Air Lease's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 82% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Air Lease we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

