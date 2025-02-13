AIR LEASE Earnings Results: $AL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AIR LEASE ($AL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company also reported revenue of $712,900,000, missing estimates of $725,150,724 by $-12,250,724.
AIR LEASE Insider Trading Activity
AIR LEASE insiders have traded $AL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KISHORE KORDE (EVP) sold 14,661 shares for an estimated $740,154
- ALEX A KHATIBI (EVP) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $504,012
- GRANT A LEVY (EVP) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $383,254
AIR LEASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of AIR LEASE stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROVIDENT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,044,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,298,837
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 987,678 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,731,936
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 842,780 shares (+43.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,630,423
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 690,000 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,264,900
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 556,205 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,190,524
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 523,143 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,693,146
- COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 480,300 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,752,787
