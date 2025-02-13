AIR LEASE Earnings Results: $AL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AIR LEASE ($AL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company also reported revenue of $712,900,000, missing estimates of $725,150,724 by $-12,250,724.

AIR LEASE Insider Trading Activity

AIR LEASE insiders have traded $AL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KISHORE KORDE (EVP) sold 14,661 shares for an estimated $740,154

ALEX A KHATIBI (EVP) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $504,012

GRANT A LEVY (EVP) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $383,254

AIR LEASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of AIR LEASE stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

