Air Lease Delivers Two New A321neo Aircraft to China Airlines

Air Lease Corporation AL, a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, CA, announced the delivery of two additional Airbus A321-200neo aircraft to China Airlines, marking the seventh and eighth A321neos leased to the carrier from its Airbus orderbook. This delivery strengthens the long-term partnership between the two companies and reflects Air Lease’s continued commitment to supporting airline fleet expansion with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.

China Airlines is actively expanding its fleet to meet increasing travel demand while enhancing route efficiency. By incorporating the A321neo, the airline improves fuel efficiency, passenger comfort and operational flexibility. These aircraft play a key role in China Airlines’ strategy to modernize its fleet and grow the global network in a sustainable, cost-effective way.

This transaction highlights a broader industry shift as airlines turn to leasing companies for access to next-generation aircraft without large upfront costs. Air Lease continues to play a vital role in this evolving market, enabling airlines like China Airlines to scale efficiently and remain competitive in today’s dynamic aviation environment.

China Airlines, founded in 1959, is Taiwan’s largest carrier with a fleet of 115 aircraft and more than 10,000 employees worldwide. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, it offers access to 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. Committed to sustainability, safety and innovation, China Airlines delivers high-quality passenger and cargo services, aiming to be a leading global airline in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

AL’s Zacks Rank

AL currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SKYW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.