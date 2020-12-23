Stocks
AL

Air Lease Delivers Airbus Plane To Peach Aviation; Shares Fall 3%

Contributor
Anusuya Lahiri TipRanks
Published

Air Lease Corp. on Dec. 22 announced the delivery of one new long-term lease Airbus A320-200neo aircraft to Peach Aviation Ltd. (Japan). Shares declined 2.7% at the close on Tuesday.

Air Lease’s (AL) aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1A engines, is the first of two new A320-200neo aircraft to be delivered this December from the company's order book with the European planemaker.

Additionally, Peach is also expected to get two new leased A321-200neo aircraft delivered by Airbus in 2021 and 2022.

“This most recent transaction by ALC in the Japanese market demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Air Lease Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Házy.

Separately, the aircraft leasing company also announced a long-term lease agreement for one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft with Pegasus Airlines for delivery in 2023.

Pegasus Airlines also confirmed the sale of four Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Air Lease as part of a sale-leaseback transaction.

“This deal aligns with Pegasus Airlines’ fleet modernization and rationalization efforts to advance the airline’s environmental, financial and operational performance.” said Udvar-Házy.

On Dec. 10, Barclays analyst Mark DeVries reiterated a Buy rating on AL stock and raised the price target from $44 to $56 (37.4% upside potential).

DeVries is "incrementally positive" on the stock citing the combination of promising Covid-19 vaccines, "healthy" consumers who've benefited from income replacement and loan forbearance, along with "still cheap valuations." (See AL stock analysis on TipRanks).

From the rest of the Street, the stock scores a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 3 unanimous Buys. The average price target of $47 implies upside potential of 15.4% to current levels.

Related News:
SQM Signs Long-Term Deal with LG Energy
Heico Surprises With 4Q Profit Beat; Cowen Sticks To Hold
Thor Industries Buys Tiffin Group For $300M; Street Remains Bullish

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AL

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular