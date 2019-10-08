Air Lease Delivers 15 Aircraft, Sells 5 Aircraft In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corp. (AL) announced an update on activity taking place in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2019, Air Lease's fleet was comprised of 307 owned aircraft and 64 managed aircraft with commitments to acquire a total of 318 new aircraft for delivery from Boeing and Airbus through 2024.

The aircraft leasing company delivered 15 new aircraft including 2 Airbus A320neos, 6 Airbus A321neos, 1 Airbus A330-900neo, 1 Airbus A350-900, 2 Boeing 787-9s and 3 Boeing 787-10s. Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled about $1.5 billion.

The company also closed the sales of 5 aircraft during the quarter to a third-party buyer for sales proceeds of about $184 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.