Air Lease Corporation (AL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Air Lease Corporation (AL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AL was $50.3, representing a -5.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.96 and a 498.1% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

AL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). AL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39. Zacks Investment Research reports AL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.54%, compared to an industry average of 20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AL as a top-10 holding:

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 58.66% over the last 100 days. GSIG has the highest percent weighting of AL at 1.07%.

