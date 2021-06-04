Air Lease Corporation (AL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Air Lease Corporation (AL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.71, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AL was $46.71, representing a -11.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.96 and a 84.62% increase over the 52 week low of $25.30.

AL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). AL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.92. Zacks Investment Research reports AL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.04%, compared to an industry average of 18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AL as a top-10 holding:

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSIG with an decrease of -0.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AL at 1.06%.

